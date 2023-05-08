Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 8 (ANI): A special flight carrying students from Maharashtra, who are stranded in violence-hit Manipur, touched down in Guwahati on Monday.

The students will leave Guwahati around 4.30 pm for Mumbai, informed Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office. The flight is expected to land in Mumbai at 7.30 pm.

Also Read | Unacceptable! Kerala Vande Bharat Stoned Again For The Second Time in Six Days, Probe Begins.

After landing safely in Guwahati, the students looked visibly relieved and even posed for photographs with each other.

Shiv Sena's Manipur chief Tombi Singh also expressed his gratitude to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for providing all possible help to ensure the safe evacuation of students and even posed for pictures with them.

Also Read | MTV Movie & TV Awards Go Pre-taped Due to Writers Strike; Jennifer Coolidge, Drew Barrymore, Pedro Pascal and Others Show Support.

On Sunday, CM Shinde interacted with stranded students from the state in Manipur.

Shiv Sena released the video of Shinde talking with the students.

"The students thanked the Chief Minister for helping them so promptly and said that we are all safe," the party said.

Meanwhile, Air India extended a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for all flights to or from Manipur till Monday.

The decision was taken in view of the situation in the northeastern state. The airline started to offer the concession on May 4.

Several state governments are working on plans to move their residents out of the violence-hit Manipur.

Internet services remain suspended in Manipur in view of the ethnic clashes.

However, starting Sunday, some relaxations in curfew have been effected to enable people to purchase essential items in the violence-hit areas.

Violence erupted amid protests against a high court order asking the state government to consider including the majority Meitei community in Manipur in the list of Scheduled Tribes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)