Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Two persons died and 65 others were injured after a speeding tempo (mini truck) fell into a gorge near Poladpur in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place at Kudpan when the victims were returning in the tempo after attending a wedding at Satara Kondushi.

The driver lost cotrol and the vehicle fell down 250 feet into the gorge, the official said.

Police have recovered two dead bodies so far and the injured have been sent to government hospital at Poladpur, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)