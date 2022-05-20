Ranchi, May 20 (PTI) Jharkhand DGP Neeraj Sinha on Friday directed police officers to keep a strict vigil on illegal mining activities in every district.

Sinha, during a video conference at the state police headquarters here, warned that the local officer would be held responsible if complaints were filed regarding illegal mining of coal, sand and stone or any other unlawful activity.

He said disciplinary action would also be taken against the officer.

The director general of police (DGP) directed the officers to prepare a list of active criminals in the state, including the ones that are in jail or out on bail.

"Take necessary action to cancel their bail, if required, and keep a watch on them," he said.

He also asked the officers to conduct surprise inspection of vehicles and keep a tab on cybercrimes.

"Borders of cities should be sealed without delay as and when there is a possibility of a criminal trying to escape, after having carried out unlawful activities,” he said at the meeting.

