Puri, May 20 (PTI) The Jagannath temple administration in Odisha's Puri said the construction of three chariots for the next month's Rath Yatra is progressing well and lauded the work of carpenters engaged in the exercise.

The applause came from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) as the pilgrimage town celebrated the 'Bhaunri' festival on Monday to mark the 19th day of the chariot-making exercise, which started on April 30 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

According to SJTA sources, around 200 people, including 78 ‘Maharana Sevak' (carpenter servitor), have been engaged in the chariot-making this year.

SJTA chief administrative officer Arabinda Padheee said, “One can see how the chariots are being made organically by many servitors and other stakeholders. This is literally the quintessential essence of the intangible heritage of the Jagannath culture. The entire process is progressing well."

He visited the ‘Rath Khala', where the chariots are being constructed, near the Puri's titular king's palace.

On the occasion of the 'Bhaunri' festival, the 26 wheels of the three chariots are fitted with the wooden axle after a special ‘puja'.

“Three chariots- Nandighosh of Lord Jagannath, Taladwaja of Lord Balabhadra and Darpa Dalan of Devi Subhadra stand separately on the Rath Khala,” said Bijay Mohapatra, the chief carpenter of Lord Jagannath's Nandighosh chariot.

The 'Bhaunri' festival also marks the end of the ‘chandan' yatra of the Lord Jagannath.

This is a major festival in Puri for which the police have made adequate security arrangements, a senior SJTA officer said.

The annual Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on June 27 this year.

