Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 25 (ANI): Renowned Malayali poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri passed away here on Thursday due to old-age ailments. He was 81.

Namboothiri breathed his last at his residence in Thycaud.

He was one of the most widely acclaimed poets and had won many awards. In 2014, he was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honours from the Government of India.

Known for his elegant style and ease with he handled modern poetry, Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri carved a niche in contemporary Malayalam literature.

He was born on June 2, 1939, at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district and he completed his postgraduation in English. He worked as an English professor in various colleges.

His famous literary works include 'Swathantryathe Kurichoru Geetham,' 'Pranaya Geethangal,' 'Ujjayiniyile Raappakalukal,' 'Aranyakam,' 'Aparajitha,' ''Bhoomigeethangal,' and 'Mukhamevide', India Enna Vikaram', 'Asaahitheeyam,' 'Kavithayude DNA,' and 'Alakadalum Neyyambalukalum'.

He has received numerous awards for his works including Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Odakkuzhal Award.

He is survived by his wife Savithri and two daughters. (ANI)

