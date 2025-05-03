New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday offered condolences over the tragic incident of a stampede in Shirgao, Goa, which claimed six lives.

In a social media post on X, Kharge wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the stampede in Lairai Devi temple in Goa where 6 people have died and almost 30 injured."

https://x.com/kharge/status/1918551580514644326

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. Some of the victims are reportedly critically injured, we wish them a speedy and a complete recovery. Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy," the post further reads.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed sadness over the incident and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a post, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, " It is extremely sad to hear about the death of several devotees and injuries to many others due to a stampede during the annual pilgrimage to the Lerai Devi Temple in Shirgaon, Goa."

https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/1918512501743845590

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," the post further reads.

Also, Aam Admi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed sadness and in a post wrote, "Deeply saddened by the stampede at Lairai Devi Temple in Shrigao, Goa. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the quick recovery of the injured."

https://x.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1918543797153104246

Also, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the tragic incident of a stampede in Shirgao, Goa, which claimed six lives.

President Murmu expressed her condolences and also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

In a social media post on X, Droupadi Murmu wrote, "Sad to know about the unfortunate incident of a stampede in Shirgao, Goa, which claimed several lives. I extend my condolences to bereaved family members and pray for quick recovery of the injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences to the affected families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a post, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected."

Police on Saturday said that they are still trying to determine the exact cause of the stampede incident at the Shirgao during the Larai Jatra festival.

North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshat Kaushal informed that over 50,000 people were present inside the temple for the (Larai) Zatra, and around 400 police officers were on duty. And, he further added that this is the first time such an incident has happened at the festival. (ANI)

