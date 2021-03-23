Bankura (West Bengal) [India], March 23 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP government of making false promises to people before elections.

Addressing a public meeting here, she accused the Centre of being eager to sell off its stakes in several public sector undertakings.

"Those who cast vote last time, I want to ask you: Did BJP transfer Rs 15 lakh to each account? At the time of the election they come and take away your vote by making false promises that they will give you rice and dal," she said.

She referred to work done by her government in Bankura to provide tap water supply to people.

Referring to BJP promise of quota for women in government jobs, she said Trinamool Congress has already taken several steps for women empowerment.

"We have given 50 percent reservation in the village, municipality. Panchayats have 50 per cent reservation. Mothers and sisters are in panchayats and in municipalities," she said.

Elections to 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

