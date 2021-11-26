Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 25 (ANI): Refuting Congresss' claim of conspiracy behind 12 party MLAs joining Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya, West Bengal minister Sujit Bose on Thursday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a national leader and people from other parties are placing their trust in her.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "People want to join TMC. That is why they are coming to our party. Mamata Banerjee is a national figure now. Leaders from other parties are trusting her. It is not a conspiracy."

Bose's remarks came against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statment that conspiracy to break Congress is happening not only in Meghalaya but the whole northeast.

Former Meghalaya chief minister and Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Thursday said that 12 Congress MLAs have taken "conscious decision" to join the Trinamool Congress.

On Tripura, Sujit Bose said, "There is no law and order situation in Tripura. Earlier also we had seen when Abhishek Banerjee had gone, they threatened our workers. In a democratic country, these things are not acceptable." (ANI)

