Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Central Government to consider filing a review petition in the Supreme Court over the dates of NEET and JEE examinations.

"I would request you to kindly appreciate the sensitivity of the matter and consider taking necessary action for postponing these examinations until the public health situation becomes conducive again," Banerjee said.

She referred to her letter written earlier.

"I had requested you to kindly postpone NEET and JEE Examinations in September 2020. I have explained in the letter that the examinations will pose grave health risks to the examinees," she said.

Banerjee said she had also requested for postponement all terminal examinations in universities/colleges across the country.

"I have been consistently arguing that the current pandemic situation is an unprecedented crisis in the country and we should not put any life in jeopardy during this pandemic period by taking such decisions. Today our government has received a letter from the National Testing Agency for conducting the JEE/NEET examinations starting from September 1, 2020. We are really worried and concerned," she added.

Banerjee said the Supreme Court has given a verdict on the holding of JEE/NEET examinations and the central government has been issuing instructions to go ahead with it accordingly.

"However, I would like to request for your intervention and to consider the central government making an appeal to the apex court to review its decision in the interest of the student community, so that they are free from mental agony and mental disaster," she said.

"Such intervention is very much essential in the larger interest of students to facilitate creating a situation whereby the students will neither be subjected to grave health risk nor they will be facing a career risk," she added. (ANI)

