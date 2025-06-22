Deoria (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A man, who allegedly issued death threats to Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria Sadar Assembly seat, and a local journalist was arrested here on Sunday, police said.

A police spokesperson said that Tripathi and Santosh Vishwakarma, a local journalist, had received phone calls a few days ago and the caller threatened to shoot them.

The matter had subsequently gone viral on social media.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the accused, identified as Rohit Yadav, a resident of Sonari village under Bhaluani Police Station limits, the spokesperson said.

A case in connection with these threats was registered at Deoria Kotwali, police said.

Further investigations are underway, they said.

