Guna, June 22: Three persons drowned after their tractor-trolley got swept away while crossing a bridge over a swollen river amid heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said on Sunday. The bodies of three brothers, who drowned on Friday night, have been recovered from the Kohan River, an official said. Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni said the deceased were Golu Ghenghat (30) and his brothers Karan (20) and Sagar (15) of Nibheri village. Ghenghat's body was retrieved on Saturday, while the bodies of his two brothers were fished out on Sunday morning, he said.

District Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal directed the sub-divisional officer of the state public works department to immediately barricade the bridge and install railings on both sides when the river swells. He also instructed the chief executive officer of Janpad Bamori and local authorities to keep a watch on the river during the monsoon to prevent such accidents. He appealed to the general public not to cross rivers, streams, and bridges during heavy water flow. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoled the deaths and instructed the district administration to provide all possible assistance, his office said.