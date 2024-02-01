Noida, Feb 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly abused, misbehaved with and threatened private security guards with a "toy gun" at a high-rise residential society in Noida Extension, police said.

The incident took place after an argument broke out between the man and the security guards at the society's gate allegedly over delay in allowing his SUV to enter into the complex amid cold weather and rainfall, police said.

A purported video of the fight also surfaced on social media.

According to a police official, local Bisrakh police station officials were alerted about the ruckus at Saya Zion society in Gaur City 1 area around 11.30 am and they soon reached the spot.

"The car did not live in the society. However, its occupants, including a woman, claimed their relatives live there and they frequently visit them, expressing annoyance over the delay in approving the entry," a local official said.

"In the meantime, driver Parvez Ahmed had an argument with society guards during which he misbehaved with them and hurled expletives. He also threatened them with a gun, which was later found to be a toy gun," the official added.

The police said Ahmed was held under CrPC section 151 as a preventive measure.

