Mumbai, February 1: A Swiss man had a horrific encounter with a caged bear at a wildlife foundation in Thailand, where he had to cut off his own arm with a pocket knife to escape the animal’s grip. Stefan Claudio Specogna (32) was feeding an Asian black bear at the sanctuary in Chiang Mai when the bear suddenly bit his right arm and refused to let go. He struggled to free his arm but realized that the only way to save his life was to amputate it with a knife.

According to the Mirror, Stefan was helped by witnesses who gave him first aid and took him to a hospital for treatment. His arm was severely injured from the elbow down. His severed arm was found in a mutilated state, according to local media. Specogna was later transferred to another hospital for surgery. He is reportedly in stable condition. Tiger Attack Viral Video: Tiger Suddenly Turns Aggressive, Violently Grasps Woman Playing With It Inside Enclosure.

Little Bit About Asian Black Bear:

Asian black bears are native to East Asia, Southeast Asia, India and the Himalayas. They can weigh up to 300 pounds and have a similar body shape to brown bears. They are usually shy and avoid humans, but they can be more aggressive and unpredictable than other bears. They are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, facing threats from habitat loss and poaching, often for their skin and gallbladders, which are used in traditional medicine. Thailand Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills Self, Death Toll Rises to 34; 22 Children Among Dead.

This is not the first time a human has been attacked by a bear in Asia. Last year, an animal keeper was killed by a Himalayan black bear at a zoo in India. He had left the doors open in the night house and was mauled by the 15-year-old bear. He suffered serious injuries on his head, arm and chest and died on the spot. The zoo said that the keeper had violated the safety protocols and that the bear was not to blame.

