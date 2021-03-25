Thane, Mar 24 (PTI) Police have registered an offence against a man and his mother for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Sunil Narsayya Anumanda and his mother Mallamma Narsayya Anumandala, residents of Padma Nagar in Bhiwandi, he said.

The 32-year-old complainant in the case had married the accused in June 2018, he added.

"After the marriage, her husband and mother-in-law started demanding more dowry from the victim. There was frequent argument between the couple over the issue, due to which the victim went to stay with her parents," the official said.

In December 2020, the accused called the victim and told her that he was in Dubai and he would return after a few years. He also told her that since her family has not fulfilled his financial demands, he was not interested in living with her and does not consider her his wife, following which she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Nobody has been arrested in this connection so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)