Gurugram, Aug 16 (PTI) Police here have booked a man for uploading a three-minute video on social media purportedly containing provocative statements against a community, officials said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered against the accused at the cybercrime police station in the south zone under relevant sections, they said.

"We have identified the accused as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Hajipur village near Sohna. He is on the run and our teams are conducting raids," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Siddhant Jain said, adding that he will be arrested soon.

Police have removed the video from social media after identifying the account from which it was uploaded, he said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh after a VHP procession was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

In Nuh, Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia warned against sharing social media posts that hurt the religious sentiments of any person or threaten religious harmony.

He added that posts containing indecent language, videos or photos intended at hurting any particular person, caste or religion will attract legal action as per rules.

In an official statement, the SP said police were monitoring social media and so far, 11 cases have been registered. No one should spread any kind of false rumour on social media platforms, he added.

"So far, 60 FIRs have been registered in the Braj Mandal violence case and 242 people have been arrested. Eleven FIRs have been registered for spreading rumours on social media and one accused has been arrested," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, Dharmender Khadgata said the curfew imposed in the district will be relaxed on Thursday from 6 am to 8 pm.

