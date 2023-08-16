Guwahati, August 16: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the President of India has approved the delimitation proposal of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to redraw boundaries of the assembly and parliamentary constituencies of Assam. “Today the Honorable President has approved the Delimitation Notification issued by the Election Commission of India for Assam. A significant milestone has been achieved in the history of Assam. Jai Maa Bharati Jai Aai Asom,” Sarma wrote on X.

Based on the 2001 census figure, all of the State's assembly and parliamentary constituencies were redefined by the ECI and the final proposal for delimitation was published last week. The poll body said that 19 Assembly and 2 Lok Sabha seats have been set aside for Scheduled Tribes (STs), while Scheduled Castes (SCs) have been given 1 Lok Sabha and 9 assembly seats.

Today the Honorable President has approved the Delimitation Notification issued by the Election Commission of India for Assam. A significant milestone has been achieved in the history of Assam. Jai Maa Bharati Jai Aai Asom pic.twitter.com/TAtJShfxK0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 16, 2023

As per the final order, SC Assembly seats have increased from 8 to 9, and ST assembly seats have gone up from 16 to 19. Moreover, the seats in Bodoland area also increased by the poll body in the delimitation proposal. ECI also claimed that during the public hearing, they have received more than 1,200 suggestions and the final order took into account at least 45% of the proposals and objections that the panel had received.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2023 09:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).