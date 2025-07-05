New Delhi, July 5: A 25-year-old man was found dead inside a lift after a fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart showroom in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Kumar Dhirender Pratap. His body was discovered in a lift during a search and rescue operation jointly carried out by police, fire, and disaster response teams.

The fire was reported around 6.44 pm from the second floor of the four-storey building located on Padam Singh Road, the Delhi Police said in a statement. Delhi Fire: Transformer Near AIIMS Trauma Centre Catches Fire; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Fire at Vishal Mega Mart Showroom in Karol Bagh

#WATCH | Delhi: Firefighting operation underway after a fire broke out in Vishal Mega Mart at Karol Bagh area. According to Delhi Police, Kumar Dhirender Pratap Singh (25) was found trapped in the lift. He was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. An FIR has been registered… pic.twitter.com/eCU2pf1Lxq — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire broke out in Vishal Mega Mart, Karol Bagh, earlier today. Several fire tenders are at the spot. Fire fighting operations still underway.#DelhiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/srpiVM2DXY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2025

"This is a Vishal Mega Mart outlet where grocery and fabric items are sold. The fire was confined mainly to the second floor," the statement added. A total of 13 fire tenders worked to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

