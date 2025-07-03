New Delhi, July 3: A transformer located near the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here caught fire on Thursday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. He added that no one was injured due to the fire. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Bawana Industrial Area, 22 Fire Tenders Rush to Site (Watch Video).

Delhi: A fire broke out in a transformer at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Several fire brigade vehicles are at the spot to bring the situation under control pic.twitter.com/dLDQWNhQ1t — IANS (@ians_india) July 3, 2025

"We received a call regarding a fire at the AIIMS Trauma Centre at 3:34 pm. We rushed eight fire tenders to the spot. The fire that was in a transformer was doused. No one received any injury," the DFS official said. No immediate reaction was available from the AIIMS.