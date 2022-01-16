Ambala (Haryana), Jan 16 (PTI) The blood-soaked body of a 37-year-old man, who had gone missing a day earlier, was recovered from the fields in Naraingarh here on Sunday, police said.

There were injury marks on the body and a sharp weapon, which may have been used in his killing, was recovered from the crime spot, they said.

They identified the victim as Happy.

According to the police, a local, who had gone to the fields to fetch grass, saw Happy's body lying in a pool of blood.

Police said Happy's wife had lodged a complaint stating that he had left the house at around 6 pm on January 15 without informing her, but did not return. She also informed the police that Happy was not keeping well and was undergoing treatment.

According to his wife, Happy had left the house on his motorcycle.

Police, however, said they neither recovered the motorcycle nor Happy's mobile phone from the crime spot.

His body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said.

Investigation is underway, they said.

