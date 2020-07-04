Thane, Jul 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in a hotel room in Thane city, police said on Saturday.

Vinod Ganeri, a marketing executive in a firm, was found hanging in a room by hotel staff late Friday night, Senior Inspector RM Somvanshi of Thane Nagar police station said.

"No suicide note was found from the spot. Probe into why he took this step is underway," he added.

