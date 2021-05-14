Thane, May 14 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly posing as a Crime Branch officer and extorting Rs 5 lakh from a person, Thane police said on Friday.

Tushar Shilvant (36), a resident of Bhiwandi, had come to the office of the victim in a car which had a police board in front and then demanded Rs 5 lakh for not taking action against the latter, a Manpada police station official said.

"He had posed as a Vashi Crime Branch Unit officer and took Rs 5 lakh from the victim claiming he had been named by a woman in a case, though no such case existed. After the victim approached us, we zeroed in on Shilvant and arrested him on Thursday," he added.

