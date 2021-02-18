Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested by police for killing an unidentified man on the footpath of J J Marg in South Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a man was found killed with his head smashed with a paver block near J J Hospital.

CCTV footage led to the arrest of the culprit from Arab Galli, a police official said, adding that further probe as to the motive and the victim's identity was on.

