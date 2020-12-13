Barabanki (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) Police arrested a man in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday for allegedly posting objectionable photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

A case against the accused has been lodged at the Zaidpur police station here.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi on Sunday said the Zaidpur police got information that Sageer Ahmed had posted objectionable photos of Modi and Adityanath on Facebook, triggering anger among different sections of the society.

The police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused, who was sent to jail, the SP said.

