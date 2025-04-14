Raichur (Karnataka), Apr 14 (PTI) A man carrying a machete was arrested after he climbed onto the stage where expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was speaking on Sunday, police said.

The suspect, Srinivas Pujar (46), works as an electrician with the Hatti Gold Mines Company in Raichur, they added.

Also Read | 'Shariat Pahale Hai, Uske Baad Samvidhan': Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari Claims Shariat Is Above Constitution; BJP Demands His Dismissal (Watch Videos).

“Srinivas was fully drunk last night. He did not make any attempt. He had kept the machete in his waist. Under the influence of liquor he climbed up the stage,” a senior police officer told PTI.

He said the police are aware of the threat to Yatnal and conducted a thorough investigation into this incident. Later, he was booked under the Arms Act and sent to judicial custody.

Also Read | National Stock Exchange: Despite Fluctuations 11.3 Lakh Indian Investors Joined Market in February, Registered Investors Reached 11.2 Crore.

“Srinivas is not against anyone – either Yatnal or anyone on the stage. He has borrowed money from someone and has not refunded it. He says he had kept the machete to protect himself against any attack by the moneylender,” the officer said.

Yatnal was recently booked for his alleged derogatory remark against a religious figure and a call was given for a mega protest against the remark in Vijayapura.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)