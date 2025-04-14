New Delhi, April 14: Despite the recent decline seen by Indian stock markets in tune with the global trends, the number of registered investors has continued to grow. According to a report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the total number of registered investors crossed 11.2 crore by the end of February 2025. This includes 11.3 lakh new investors who joined during the month alone.

"The registered investor base stood at 11.2 crore in Feb'25, with 11.3 lakh new investors added during the month. The total number of client codes registered with the exchange stood at 21.9 crore (219 million), reflecting all client registrations to date, as investors can register with multiple trading members," the report said. This rise in participation reflects strong growth in investor interest over the past year. The investor base crossed nine crore in February 2024 and reached 10 crore just five months later in August 2024. By January 20, 2025, it had already crossed the 11-crore mark. NSE Says 11 New Passive Funds Tracking Nifty Indices Launched in Japan, Korea in 2024-25.

In terms of regions, North India had the highest number of registered investors at 4.1 crore, followed by West India with 3.4 crore, South India with 2.3 crore, and East India with 1.3 crore. In the last one year, North and East India saw the highest growth, with increases of 27.7 per cent and 27.3 per cent respectively. South India registered a 23.7 per cent rise, while West India grew by 20.1 per cent.

Looking at changes over the past five years, North India's share of the total investor base has grown significantly--from 28.7 per cent in 2020 to 36.3 per cent in February 2025, a rise of 7.5 percentage points. The report data also stated that East India's share also went up from 9.9 per cent to 12 per cent. On the other hand, West and South India's shares have declined. West India's share fell from 35.4 per cent in 2020 to 30.3 per cent in 2025, while South India dropped from 24.6 per cent to 20.6 per cent in the same period. Share Market Holiday Today: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on April 10 for Mahavir Jayanti 2025? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE and BSE.

The overall trend shows that more people across the country are taking interest in the stock markets, especially in North and East India.

