Gwalior, Feb 19 (PTI) Police have nabbed one more person in connection with the kidnapping of a six-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior after an encounter on Wednesday, taking the number of arrests in the case to three, an official said.

Two motorcycle-borne men had kidnapped the child, the son of a businessman, after throwing chilli powder into his mother's eyes in the Morar area of Gwalior on February 13.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta: From Student Leader to Delhi Chief Minister; Political Journey of First-Time BJP MLA From Shalimar Bagh.

The boy was on his way to school with his mother when he was kidnapped.

The child was found abandoned in a village in neighbouring Morena district 14 hours after the crime.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta To Be Delhi CM, Elected Leader by Newly-Elected BJP MLAs.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh said a police team reached the Tighra area of the city following a tip-off about one of the accused, Bhola Gurjar.

Spotting cops, Bhola Gurjar opened fire prompting police to return fire for safety. During the encounter, a bullet hit Gurjar's leg. He was then admitted to a hospital, he said.

According to police, it was Bhola Gurjar who had snatched the boy from his mother, the official said.

Earlier, police had arrested the other two accused Monu Gurjar and Bhura Gurjar, residents of the Jigni area in Morena district, after a short encounter.

The accused have told the police that they kidnapped the boy to demand a ransom of Rs 1 crore. They kidnapped the child on February 13 and kept him at Subhash Nagar in Morena city for five to six hours before leaving him at Kazi Basai village due to an intense police vigil, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)