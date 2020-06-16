India News | Man Killed After Paint Drum Explodes in Vizag's Auto Nagar

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): One person was killed when an old paint drum exploded at the Secon Company of Auto Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Monday evening.

According to Gajuwaka police, the deceased was a worker of the Secon Company, which had opened after months of being shut.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Doubt Hike in DA, DR Before July 2021 Due to COVID-19 Impact.

"The paint drum was opened forcefully following which the person died on the spot. Our police teams rushed to the spot including clue teams. A case will be filed in connection with this matter and investigation will also be conducted for further details," said Gajuwak Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)