Mirzapur (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A man, aged around 25, was lynched by an irate mob on Wednesday afternoon in the Dadra market area here after he allegedly shot a shopkeeper dead, police said.

Satyam Singh (22) of Dadra village in Marihan tehsil was at his grocery shop when Rishabh Pandey arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and shot him in the neck at close range, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Verma said.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: 59-Year-Old Woman Beheaded To Take Revenge of 2012 Murder of Dalit Leader Pasupathi Pandian, Head Placed at His Home in Dindigul.

Singh was rushed to the Rajgarh community health centre, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

After the attack, Pandey had taken shelter in a building in the area, but a mob found him and beat him to death, the official said.

Also Read | Punjab Congress Crisis: Will Fight Navjot Singh Sidhu's Elevation to Chief Ministership, Says Captain Amarinder Singh.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a heavy force has been deployed in the area, Verma said.

District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Lashkar, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Singh and other senior officials reached the spot and took note of incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)