Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Feb 19 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly selling his nine-month-old son for Rs 1 lakh with the help of his brother-in-law, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when a police team patrolling the Panam village area received a tip-off that Sohan, a resident of the same village, had allegedly conspired with his brother-in-law Sagar to sell his infant son, they said.

Also Read | HBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards Released at bseh.org.in, Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket for Haryana Board Exams.

The child was allegedly sold to a resident of Jalandhar's Salarpur for Rs 1 lakh, the police added.

According to preliminary investigations, a part of the payment was allegedly made in cash, while the remaining amount was transferred to Sagar's bank account, they said.

Also Read | MUDA Case: Lokayukta Police Says No Evidence Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Wife Parvathi.

An officer from Garhshankar police station investigating the case said that an FIR under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act has been registered.

Raids are being conducted to trace the child and arrest the accused, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)