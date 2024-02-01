Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) A Pratapgarh district court has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl about seven years ago, a government counsel said on Thursday.

The bench also imposed on him a fine of Rs 30,000, Additional District Government Advocate (ADGC) Kashinath Tiwari said.

The court of Additional District Sessions Judge (POCSO) Alok Dwivedi, while hearing the rape case on Wednesday, sentenced one Hiralal Kori to 20 years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000, Tiwari said.

In her complaint lodged at the Udaipur police station, a 16-year-old girl alleged that the incident took place on on February 12, 2017 when she was returning home from a function and Kori offered her lift on his bicycle, the counsel said.

Quoting the complaint, the counsel added that that when the girl sat on the bicycle, Kori took her to a deserted place on the way and raped her.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Kori under relevant sections and after completing the investigation, filed the charge sheet in the court.

While hearing the case on Wednesday, the court convicted Kori after hearing the arguments of the advocate and on the basis of evidence.

