Muzaffarnagar, Feb 7 (PTI) A court here in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for sodomising a boy in 2018.

Special Judge Ritesh Sachdeva also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, Mohit, said the government's counsel, Pradeep Balyan.

Also Read | Delhi Police Special Cell Bust Gunrunning Racket Operating From Madhya Pradesh; One Arrested, 20 Pistols Recovered.

Balyan said, "The FIR regarding the incident was registered at the Kotwali police station in January 2018." PTI COR CDN

Also Read | Muhammad Bin Abdullah Masjid: First Brick for New Ayodhya Mosque With Gold Quran Inscriptions Reaches Mumbai From Mecca.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)