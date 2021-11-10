Nagpur, Nov 10 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his elder brother after the latter refused him Rs 100 for buying alcohol in Bramhani village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Scolded for Drinking on Duty, Guard Kills Flat Owner.

Police also arrested an accomplice of the accused Bhushan Bahekar.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Participants of Delhi Security Dialogue, Lays Thrust on Zero-Tolerance Against Misuse of Afghan Territory.

The incident occurred on the late Tuesday night when the brother duo was walking down a road.

Bhushan attacked Bharat Bahekar (31) with empty bottles and pushed him, an official said.

An attempt to murder case was registered, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)