Bengaluru, November 10: In a shocking incident, a security guard at an apartment building in HAL police station limits of Bengaluru on Wednesday attacked and killed a flat owner, who had objected to his drinking on duty. The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Reddy, 65. The accused security guard is Basanth from Nepal, and he had been handed over to the police. Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

Reddy had found Basanthin an inebriated state and objected to it, warning him not to consume alcohol while on duty. He had also also complained the matter to the association of the apartments as the guard did not change his habits. There was a verbal duel between the two in this connection. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Before Hanging Self In Byadarahalli.

An enraged Basanth was nursing his grievances, and decided to take revenge. This morning, when Reddy was walking near the parking, Basanth attacked him and slit his throat with a knife. Though, neighbours tried to shift him to hospital, Reddy succumbed to his injuries.

