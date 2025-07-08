Shimla, Jul 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Tuesday said Kangana Ranaut was not taking her job as Mandi MP seriously, after the actor-politician remarked that she does not need lectures from the state's ruling party, which has "failed people on all fronts".

Days after cloudbursts and flash floods ravaged her Mandi constituency, the BJP MP visited the region on Sunday and took a jibe at the Congress government for the "lackadaisical" relief work.

She had said that relief and restoration works were the responsibility of the state government, and an MP can only apprise the prime minister and the home minister of the situation and request central assistance.

Hitting back, Singh said, "Mandi is the biggest parliamentary constituency in the state and it is unfortunate that an MP representing two-thirds of Himachal is saying that she has no funds, agencies or a Cabinet."

"Such statements show that Kangana is not taking her work seriously," she told reporters here, adding the BJP MP did not understand her responsibility.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress chief negated Ranaut's argument that a parliamentarian doesn't have permission to allocate funds from the MP Local Area Development Fund in case of a disaster, and that restoration of roads and other infrastructure is a remit of the state government.

Singh, who represented the Mandi Lok Sabha seat thrice in the past, said, "MPs get Rs 5 crore annually for their constituencies and can spend funds from MP-LAD Fund in times of disaster and contribute towards providing relief, restoring damaged roads and distribution of ration."

"The BJP MP should have immediately visited the affected areas and heard the grievances of people, helped in relief work and then raise their concern with the Centre. But her words were hurtful, and the people are repenting for electing her," the Congress leader said.

Parrying a question on Ranaut apparently smiling while talking to reporters after meeting the affected families in Thunag on Sunday, Singh said, "We feel the pain and there are tears in our eyes when we visit such disaster-hit areas and meet people who have lost everything. We stand with them in this hour of distress."

Fourteen people died, five were injured, and 28 are still missing after 10 cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides caused massive destruction in Mandi district last Tuesday.

Ranaut's visit to Mandi followed criticism from the Congress over her absence from her Lok Sabha constituency and a remark by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Jai Ram Thakur Jai Ram Thakur, who, when asked about her absence, had said, "We are concerned about the locals, we live and die for them. Cannot comment on those who are not."

The Mandi MP, however, had said she did not visit the cloudburst-affected areas of Mandi immediately on Thakur's "advice".

