Coimbatore, Dec 27 (PTI) All the mangled remains of the helicopter, which crashed at Nanjapachatram near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district killing 14 including the country's first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat have been collected from the site.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Killed By ‘Friends’, Body Found Near Sutlej River Three Days After He Went Missing.

All the parts were brought to Sulur air base here with the engine and other larger parts being lifted with an electric rope and transported by lorries to Sulur, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed in Hoshangabad, Body Found on Roof of Her House.

People in Nanjapachatram heaved a sigh of relief as the entire area which was under total the Defence forces' control for the last 18 days was opened to them,

The government-appointed committee, headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh is carrying out an inquiry into the December 8 mishap.

Rawat, his wife and 12 other armed forces personnel died in the crash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)