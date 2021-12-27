Ludhiana, December 27: An 18-year-old youth was allegedly killed by his friends in Punjab’s Ludhiana district. The deceased has been identified as Tushar Kumar. His body was found near the Sutlej at Ladhowal on Sunday evening, three days after he went missing. Kumar was a resident of the New Shimla Colony. The police have detained suspects in connection with the case. The reason for the crime is still not known. Maharashtra: Youth Found Murdered in Jalna, 5 Booked.

As per a report published by The Tribune, the boy left his home on December 23 on a bike but did not return. While leaving home, Kumar informed his family that he was going to meet someone. When the boy did not return, the family lodged a missing complaint at the Jodhewal police station. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under section 346 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police then launched a search operation to find Kumar. On Sunday evening, the police got information that Kumar’s body was found buried near the Sutlej. A police team immediately reached the spot and dug out the body. It was then taken to the Civil Hospital for postmortem. Haryana Shocker: 22-Year-Old Youth Murdered By Five Men Under Influence of Alcohol In Faridabad; Four Accused Arrested.

As per the media report, the body had injury marks of a sharp weapon. The police detained the suspects, who are reportedly the deceased’s friends. The suspects are now being questioned by the police. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

