Imphal, May 15 (PTI) Senior BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha on Thursday said party MLAs are fully supporting the Centre's efforts to restore peace and create a conducive atmosphere in Manipur, paving the way for the formation of a popular government.

Addressing reporters, Ibomcha said, "We clearly understand the people's desire to have a popular government in the state. We also hope that the Centre will soon take a decision on the formation of such a government. However, the Union government is currently focused on creating a conducive environment, including enabling free movement across the state and facilitating the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes."

"The Centre is also taking steps to engage stakeholders of the violence into talks so as to bring peace. BJP MLAs are also extending full cooperation to the efforts," the legislator from Lamlai constituency said.

Ibomcha said that eight party MLAs met on Wednesday and discussed ways to assist the Centre.

"In BJP's culture, the Centre will decide who will lead the state," he added. PTI COR

