Dispur, May 15: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) announced the Assam CEE Result 2025 today, May 15. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Entrance Examination or CEE exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in. Candidates can log in using their application number and password to download their rank cards.

Here's the direct link to download Assam CEE Results 2025. The Asaam CEE exam rank is determined based on the total marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. It must be noted that the tie-breaking criteria favour higher marks in Mathematics, followed by Physics, Chemistry, date of birth, and alphabetical order of names. UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out at upsc.gov.in: Union Public Service Commission Releases Examination Schedule for Next Year, Know Dates for CSE Prelims and Mains Exam.

How To Download Assam CEE Result 2025 and Check Rank:

Visit the official ASTU website at astu.ac.in.

Click on the link "Assam CEE Results 2025" link on the homepage

Enter using your credentials

Click on submit

Your Assam CEE result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can also apply for a photocopy of their OMR answer sheet by paying a processing fee of INR 300 before May 29. It is worth noting that the Assam CEE answer key was released on April 27. After that, candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key until April 29. This year, the Assam CEE examination was conducted on April 2 in a single shift from 11 AM to 2 PM. HPBOSE 10 Result 2025 Out at hpbose.org: Himachal Pradesh Announces Class 10th Board Exam Results, Saina Thakur Tops With 99.43%; Know Steps To Check Scores.

The CEE exam contained 120 multiple-choice questions and lasted three hours. The Assam CEE examination is conducted for admission to the B.Tech programme in colleges across Assam. For more details, candidates can check the official website of ASTU.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).