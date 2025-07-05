Imphal, Jul 5 (PTI) Security forces arrested a member of a proscribed outfit from Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Saturday.

The cadre of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) was apprehended from Moirangkhom area in the district on Friday, they said.

The security personnel also recovered arms and ammunition during separate operations in Churachandpur and Imphal East districts, a police officer said.

Rifles, live cartridges, pistols and hand grenades were among the items recovered on Friday, he said.

