Pune, July 05: A rape case filed by a 22-year-old woman in Pune has taken a dramatic turn, with police revealing that the complaint was fabricated out of anger towards a friend who allegedly forced her into sex. The woman, an IT professional, had initially claimed that a man posing as a courier delivery agent entered her flat in Kondhwa and raped her while she was alone. She told police that the accused clicked a selfie with her phone—partially showing his face—and left a threatening message saying he would leak her photos online if she reported him.

However, during the investigation, police found major inconsistencies in her account. The selfie, they said, had been taken by the woman herself and originally showed the man’s full face. Investigators discovered she had edited the image and typed the threat message herself. ‘I Will Come Again’: Man Posing As Delivery Agent Rapes Woman Techie After Entering Her Pune Flat, Clicks Selfie and Leaves Threatening Message on Her Phone.

Upon further questioning, the woman admitted the accused was not a stranger but a friend she had known for some time. They had met at a community event and remained in touch, even meeting multiple times at her home. On the day of the incident, she said, her friend forced her into sex despite her reluctance. Upset and angry, she falsely accused him in the police complaint. Pune Horror: Teenager Rapes Minor Step-Sister in Public Toilet in Kondhwa, Incident Comes to Light After Victim Complains of Stomach Pain; Case Registered.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the development, stating that the man—initially detained—was a well-qualified professional whose identity was wrongly implicated. Their families reportedly knew each other, and he frequently visited her home, sometimes receiving parcels there.

