Imphal, June 14: The official quarters of woman Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on Wednesday night, an official said. However, no one was inside the quarters when the incident took place.

Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames before the blaze could spread to the neighbourhood. Kipgen is a Kuki community leader. Manipur Violence: Nine Killed, Ten Injured After Suspected Militants Attack Village in Khamenlok Area.

Visuals From the Spot

Minister Nemcha Kipgen Official Residence Burn down by Arambai Tenggol & Meitei Leepun in Imphal.@AmitShah @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/WLuTmtEWO0 — KSO PUNE (@KSO_Pune) June 14, 2023

No group has owned responsibility as yet for the fire.

