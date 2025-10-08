Did Militants Attack Assam Rifles HQ in Imphal and BSF Patrol Vehicles on Jaipur Highway? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Social Media Claims

New Delhi, October 8: A social media account on X, named ‘MeraaHindustan’, has been circulating multiple posts alleging attacks on security forces in India. In one post, the account claimed that militants launched an attack on the Assam Rifles headquarters in Imphal, Manipur, targeting the Indian Army base. The post included alarming language suggesting a serious security breach and widespread unrest in the region.

In another post, the same account alleged that deadly blasts occurred on the Jaipur Highway, reportedly targeting Border Security Force (BSF) patrol vehicles. The messages portrayed the incidents as coordinated attacks by militant groups, creating panic among netizens and prompting shares and discussions across social media platforms. Both posts included dramatic descriptions intended to amplify fear and urgency. Fact Check: Did Hindustan Petroleum Issue an Approval Letter To Provide LPG Agency Dealership or Distributorship? PIB Reveals Truth About Viral Letter.

‘MeraaHindustan’ X Account Falsely Claims Militant Attacks on Security Forces

PROPAGANDA ALERT🚨 X handle 'MeraaHindustan' is sharing multiple posts claiming that attacks are being launched on security forces by militants in different parts of India. In an X post, the account claims that militants attacked the Assam Rifles headquarters in Imphal,… pic.twitter.com/Ez98cdhQTN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 8, 2025

However, these claims are entirely false. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check confirms that no such incidents of attacks on security forces have taken place in Imphal or on the Jaipur Highway. The posts are part of misinformation and propaganda being spread by dubious social media handles aiming to create confusion and panic among the public. Did India Post Send SMS Asking To Update Address Within 24 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Message.

A post by the same account claimed that Kashmiri militants ambushed an Indian Army SOG patrol in Rajouri, J&K, killing six soldiers and four CRPF personnel. This claim is Fake. No such attack occurred, and the images shared are old and unrelated, circulated with false context to spread panic.

Authorities urge citizens to remain vigilant and verify information from official sources before sharing posts on social media. Spreading unverified claims can lead to unnecessary panic and misperceptions. The PIB has reminded users to always check for credible sources and fact-check content, especially when it involves national security or public safety. Public cooperation in refraining from amplifying such fake news is crucial to maintaining accurate information and preventing panic.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of PIB Fact Check ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : X handle ‘MeraaHindustan’ claimed militants attacked Assam Rifles HQ in Imphal and BSF patrols on Jaipur Highway. Conclusion : PIB fact check confirms no such incidents occurred; the posts are fake propaganda. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).