Kohima (Nagaland) [India], August 13 (ANI): In a swift and intelligence-driven operation, Assam Rifles, in close coordination with Thoubal Police Commandos, apprehended an active insurgent of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) [KCP (PWG)] from the general area of Tekcham Maning Leikai in Thoubal District of Manipur on 11 August 2025, the release said.

The meticulously planned operation was launched following credible inputs regarding the movement of KCP (PWG) operatives in the region. Demonstrating exemplary synergy and tactical precision, the joint team successfully intercepted and detained the individual, dealing a significant blow to insurgent activities in the area.

Also Read | Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: No Evidence Found at 13th Site in Mangaluru's Temple Town After Search; Excavation to Continue.

According to the release, a thorough search of the apprehended cadre led to the recovery of a .32 pistol with magazine, five rounds of .32 live ammunition, forty-five rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, four magazines of 5.56 mm INSAS rifle, and two mobile phones.

According to the official, these recoveries underscore the potential threat posed and the timely intervention by security forces. The detained individual, along with the seized arms, ammunition, and communication devices, has been handed over to Khongjom Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

Also Read | Pakistani Spy Arrested in Rajasthan: CID Arrests Mahendra Prasad, Employed as Manager of DRDO Guest House, for Leaking Sensitive Information About India's Defence Activities.

According to the release, this successful operation reflects the unwavering vigilance, operational excellence, and commitment of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps and Manipur Police towards ensuring peace and security in the region. Such coordinated efforts continue to reinforce public confidence and disrupt the networks of anti-national elements. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)