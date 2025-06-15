Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], June 15 (ANI): In a rare moment of shared mourning, people across Manipur -- still reeling from ongoing ethnic unrest -- have come together to grieve the tragic loss of two young women from the state who were among the ten cabin crew members killed in the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

The victims were 21-year-old Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam from Thoubal district and 28-year-old Lamnunthem Singson, a Kuki woman who had been displaced by the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur in May 2023. She was living in the Kangpokpi district.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Embarks on Cyprus, Canada and Croatia Tour, Says 'Opportunity to Galvanise Global Understanding on Tackling Terrorism'.

The tragedy has struck a deep emotional chord in a state often divided along ethnic lines. Civil society groups and residents from both the Meitei and Kuki communities have expressed sorrow and solidarity, highlighting the shared humanity that transcends conflict.

"We are deeply sorry that one of our daughters, who was displaced due to the Manipur crisis, has met with such a tragic incident," said D J Haokip, General Secretary of the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), Churachandpur.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: 5 Killed As Kedarnath-Bound Helicopter Crashes in Gauikund, Officials Say 'Poor Visibility and Bad Weather Resulted in Tragic Incident'.

He added, "Our hearts are with the grieving families, and we stand in solidarity with them. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims of this heartbreaking tragedy."

Chairman of the Zomi Council, Vumsuan Naulak, emphasised the loss not just as a local tragedy, but as a reminder of the contributions of women from Manipur to the nation's workforce.

He said, "It was a truly tragic incident; the air crash was a heartbreaking reality. The involvement of two women from Manipur, serving as airline staff, is a testament to the significant contribution of women from our state in the country's aviation sector. We extend our deepest sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

For many, the news of the crash hit home in the most personal way.

"After the plane crash, my son, who is out of state, called me and told me that two of the victims were from Manipur -- one girl from Thoubal and another from Kangpokpi," said Umakanta Sharma, a resident of Imphal.

"We felt deeply saddened to hear the news," he added.

As Manipur continues to struggle with the aftermath of prolonged ethnic violence that has left many dead and thousands displaced, this shared loss has emerged as a powerful reminder that grief knows no boundaries. In mourning, Manipur has momentarily found unity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)