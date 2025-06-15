Rudraprayag, June 15: A tragic helicopter crash in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district early Sunday morning has claimed five lives. The helicopter, en route from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed in the Gaurikund area due to inclement weather conditions. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., and seven people, including the pilot, were on board at the time of the crash. According to initial reports, five individuals lost their lives in the accident. Further details are awaited.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) dispatched to the crash site. It is reported that the helicopter crashed into a forested area above Gauri Mai Khark. Officials say poor visibility and adverse weather played a key role in the crash. Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: Chopper Which Went Missing in Gaurikund Has Crashed Says ADG v Murugeshan.

SDRF teams are now moving toward the spot to assist in recovery efforts. This tragic event follows a recent incident on June 7, when a helicopter bound for Kedarnath from Badasu helipad developed a technical fault mid-air. The helicopter, carrying five passengers, experienced a malfunction barely two meters above the ground. The alert pilot managed to execute an emergency landing on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway just below the helipad.

Although the tail of the helicopter was damaged and fell onto a parked car, and the front portion of a nearby shop was hit by the rotor blades, no pedestrians or vehicles were passing at the time, preventing further injuries. The pilot suffered a back injury and was rushed to a hospital before being referred to a higher medical centre. All passengers were unharmed. Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: 5 Passengers Killed, 2 Seriously Injured After Chopper Crashes Near Ganganani in Uttarkashi; SDRF and Administration Teams Reached Spot for Rescue Work, Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (See Pics).

Adding to the growing list of air tragedies in Uttarakhand's hilly terrain, another helicopter crash had occurred in Uttarkashi district on the morning of May 8. A helicopter, flying from Sahastradhara helipad to Harshil, crashed near Gangani on the Gangotri National Highway. Of the seven people onboard, six -- including the pilot -- died on the spot. The lone survivor, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced treatment.

