Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], June 21 (ANI): High in the misty hills of Ukhrul, a quiet fashion revolution is taking center stage as young models prepare for a mega fashion day event during the recently concluded Shirui Lily Festival, a celebration where style meets tradition in the most elegant form.

In Manipur and across the Northeast, fashion isn't just an industry, it's a way of life. From daily wear to ceremonial attire, the people here blend heritage and modern aesthetics with effortless grace, redefining what it means to be fashionable in India today.

Also Read | Yoga Leads People on Journey Towards Oneness, Marks Beginning of Ancient Practice Where Inner Peace Becomes Global Policy, Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025.

Speaking at the event on Friday, Pooja Elangbam, Director of the Tourism Department, Government of Manipur, said, "Growing up, we often believed that fashion capitals were places like New York or Mumbai. But today, the Northeast is carving its own space with immense talent and creativity."

One of the festival's main attractions was a traditional weaving textile show curated by emerging designer and digital artist Easternlight Zimik from Kachouphung village. Paying tribute to the rare Shirui Lily, which blooms only atop Shirui Kashong, the show featured three compelling segments: 'Conversation Art' on cultural continuity, 'Muse Game' that transformed traditional attire into everyday fashion, and a final tribute to the artistry of Tangkhul weavers.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, June 21, 2025? Check Details.

"This show is about telling stories through fabric," said Easternlight. "We're displaying the skill of our weavers, who carry forward a legacy of intricate designs and sustainable craft."

With each step on the runway, the models didn't just showcase outfits--they represented identity, innovation, and pride. The event offered a platform for local designers and artisans to shine, reaffirming Ukhrul's place in India's evolving fashion landscape.

From vivid textiles to bold new expressions, the Shirui Lily Festival mirrored the vibrant spirit of Manipur, where culture, craft, and couture walk hand in hand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)