Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, June 21, 2025? Check Details

Mumbai, June 21: People are curious to know whether banks will remain open or closed today, June 21 (Bank Holiday Saturday), as it is a Saturday. Today, June 21, is the 21st day of the sixth month of the 25th year of the 21st century. As banks were shut last Saturday, June 14, on account of the second Saturday of the month, the question looms whether banks will remain closed today, June 21, as it is a Saturday.

Are Banks Open Today, June 21?

It must be noted that banks will remain open for business today (Saturday) as it is the third Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, "all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays" of the month. As June 21 is the third Saturday of June 2025, banks will remain open for in-person banking. So, if you’re planning to visit your bank's branch today, you must know that banks are open for business on June 21. Bank Holidays in June 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days Next Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

In June, banks will stay shut for 12 days, including the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. In addition to physical services in banks, digital services such as internet banking, ATM, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, etc., will continue to function as usual. Customers who are unable to visit the bank on Saturday, June 21, for various reasons can use digital services offered by the banks to perform transactions, check balances, and other things.

Bank Holidays in June 2025

According to the RBI's holiday list for June 2025, banks will stay shut for business on June 22 on account of it being a Sunday. The next bank holiday is on Friday, June 27, which will be observed in Odisha and Manipur for Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra). In the upcoming weeks, banks will remain closed for physical operations on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, on account of the fourth Saturday of the month and Sunday holiday. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

The last bank holiday of June 2025 falls on Monday, June 30, and will be observed in Mizoram on account of Remna Ni.

