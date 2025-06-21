Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, June 21, 2025? Check Details

Banks will remain open for business today, June 21 (Saturday) as it is the third Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, "all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays" of the month. In addition to physical services in banks, digital services such as internet banking, ATM, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, etc., will continue to function as usual.

Information Team Latestly| Jun 21, 2025 08:00 AM IST
A+
A-
Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, June 21, 2025? Check Details
Bank Holiday (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, June 21: People are curious to know whether banks will remain open or closed today, June 21 (Bank Holiday Saturday), as it is a Saturday. Today, June 21, is the 21st day of the sixth month of the 25th year of the 21st century. As banks were shut last Saturday, June 14, on account of the second Saturday of the month, the question looms whether banks will remain closed today, June 21, as it is a Saturday.

Are Banks Open Today, June 21?

It must be noted that banks will remain open for business today (Saturday) as it is the third Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, "all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays" of the month. As June 21 is the third Saturday of June 2025, banks will remain open for in-person banking. So, if you’re planning to visit your bank's branch today, you must know that banks are open for business on June 21. Bank Holidays in June 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days Next Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

In June, banks will stay shut for 12 days, including the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. In addition to physical services in banks, digital services such as internet banking, ATM, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, etc., will continue to function as usual. Customers who are unable to visit the bank on Saturday, June 21, for various reasons can use digital services offered by the banks to perform transactions, check balances, and other things.

Bank Holidays in June 2025

According to the RBI's holiday list for June 2025, banks will stay shut for business on June 22 on account of it being a Sunday. The next bank holiday is on Friday, June 27, which will be observed in Odisha and Manipur for Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra). In the upcoming weeks, banks will remain closed for physical operations on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, on account of the fourth Saturday of the month and Sunday holiday. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

The last bank holiday of June 2025 falls on Monday, June 30, and will be observed in Mizoram on account of Remna Ni.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
bank Bank Holiday June 21 Bank Holiday Saturday Bank Holiday today Bank Holidays Bank holidays saturday Bank Open Today RBI Reserve Bank of India Today bank holiday
You might also like
Close
Search

Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, June 21, 2025? Check Details

Banks will remain open for business today, June 21 (Saturday) as it is the third Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, "all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays" of the month. In addition to physical services in banks, digital services such as internet banking, ATM, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, etc., will continue to function as usual.

Information Team Latestly| Jun 21, 2025 08:00 AM IST
A+
A-
Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, June 21, 2025? Check Details
Bank Holiday (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, June 21: People are curious to know whether banks will remain open or closed today, June 21 (Bank Holiday Saturday), as it is a Saturday. Today, June 21, is the 21st day of the sixth month of the 25th year of the 21st century. As banks were shut last Saturday, June 14, on account of the second Saturday of the month, the question looms whether banks will remain closed today, June 21, as it is a Saturday.

Are Banks Open Today, June 21?

It must be noted that banks will remain open for business today (Saturday) as it is the third Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, "all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays" of the month. As June 21 is the third Saturday of June 2025, banks will remain open for in-person banking. So, if you’re planning to visit your bank's branch today, you must know that banks are open for business on June 21. Bank Holidays in June 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days Next Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

In June, banks will stay shut for 12 days, including the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. In addition to physical services in banks, digital services such as internet banking, ATM, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, etc., will continue to function as usual. Customers who are unable to visit the bank on Saturday, June 21, for various reasons can use digital services offered by the banks to perform transactions, check balances, and other things.

Bank Holidays in June 2025

According to the RBI's holiday list for June 2025, banks will stay shut for business on June 22 on account of it being a Sunday. The next bank holiday is on Friday, June 27, which will be observed in Odisha and Manipur for Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra). In the upcoming weeks, banks will remain closed for physical operations on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, on account of the fourth Saturday of the month and Sunday holiday. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

The last bank holiday of June 2025 falls on Monday, June 30, and will be observed in Mizoram on account of Remna Ni.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
bank Bank Holiday June 21 Bank Holiday Saturday Bank Holiday today Bank Holidays Bank holidays saturday Bank Open Today RBI Reserve Bank of India Today bank holiday
You might also like
Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 20, 2025: HCL Technologies, Ashoka Buildcon and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday
Business

Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 20, 2025: HCL Technologies, Ashoka Buildcon and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday
Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 19, 2025: Bank of Maharashtra, Jio Financial Services and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday
Business

Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 19, 2025: Bank of Maharashtra, Jio Financial Services and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday
Madhya Pradesh: Man-Son Siphons Off INR 64 Lakh From Indore Court’s Bank Account, Spends on Foreign Trips and Buying Expensive Mobile Phones; Held From Gujarat
News

Madhya Pradesh: Man-Son Siphons Off INR 64 Lakh From Indore Court’s Bank Account, Spends on Foreign Trips and Buying Expensive Mobile Phones; Held From Gujarat
Tags:
bank Bank Holiday June 21 Bank Holiday Saturday Bank Holiday today Bank Holidays Bank holidays saturday Bank Open Today RBI Reserve Bank of India Today bank holiday
You might also like
Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 20, 2025: HCL Technologies, Ashoka Buildcon and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday
Business

Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 20, 2025: HCL Technologies, Ashoka Buildcon and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday
Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 19, 2025: Bank of Maharashtra, Jio Financial Services and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday
Business

Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 19, 2025: Bank of Maharashtra, Jio Financial Services and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday
Madhya Pradesh: Man-Son Siphons Off INR 64 Lakh From Indore Court’s Bank Account, Spends on Foreign Trips and Buying Expensive Mobile Phones; Held From Gujarat
News

Madhya Pradesh: Man-Son Siphons Off INR 64 Lakh From Indore Court’s Bank Account, Spends on Foreign Trips and Buying Expensive Mobile Phones; Held From Gujarat
PNB Fraud Case: Accused Mehul Choksi Sues Indian Government, 5 Others in UK Court Over Alleged Kidnap, Torture and Attempted Rendition
News

PNB Fraud Case: Accused Mehul Choksi Sues Indian Government, 5 Others in UK Court Over Alleged Kidnap, Torture and Attempted Rendition
PNB Fraud Case: Accused Mehul Choksi Sues Indian Government, 5 Others in UK Court Over Alleged Kidnap, Torture and Attempted Rendition
News

PNB Fraud Case: Accused Mehul Choksi Sues Indian Government, 5 Others in UK Court Over Alleged Kidnap, Torture and Attempted Rendition

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
28 years later cillian murphy
500+K+ searches
bayern munich vs boca juniors
500+K+ searches
halle open tennis
500+K+ searches
patliputra university
500+K+ searches
rte
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel