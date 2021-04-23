Imphal, Apr 22 (PTI) Manipur's COVID-19 tally crossed the 30,000-mark on Thursday as 86 more people tested positive for the disease, an official said.

The fresh infections pushed the coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state to 30,047, he said.

The death toll rose to 381 after a 56-year-old man from Imphal East district succumbed to the infection at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here, the official said.

The new cases include 31 from Imphal East, 17 from Imphal West, 14 from Kakching, nine from Churachandpur, six from Bishnupur, four from Thoubal, two each from Chandel and Senapati and one from Kangpokpi district.

Twenty-five people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,153, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 97.02 per cent.

Manipur now has 513 active cases.

Altogether, 1,18,215 people have so far received the vaccine shots in the state, he said.

The state has conducted 5,99,801 sample tests for COVID-19 thus far, including 1,533 during the day, he added.

