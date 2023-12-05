Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the police to intensify the crackdown on drugs and asserted that his government has launched a "decisive war" to wipe out the menace from the state.

Chairing a meeting of commissioners and senior superintendents of police here, he directed them to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and reiterated the commitment of the state government to make Punjab a completely drug-free state, an official release said.

Punjab Police has already snapped the supply line of drugs and several drug peddlers have been put behind bars, said Mann, adding that the drive should continue and action must be taken at the grassroots level.

Police should expedite the process to attach the properties of drug peddlers amassed through drug money, said Mann.

Police officers must work without any sort of pressure and discharge their duty with honesty and dedication, said the CM, adding that the Punjab government has launched a decisive war against drugs and this curse should be wiped out from the state.

Police officers should ensure that Punjab Police upholds its glorious record of discharging its duty efficiently, said Mann.

Maintenance of the law and order must be accorded top priority by the officers and no stone should be left unturned for it, said Mann.

Severest of severe action must be taken against the organised crime and thrust should be laid to check and solve the cases of extortion and ransom, Mann asked officers.

He said the SSPs must undertake field visits and resolve the issues of the people as it will instil confidence amongst them.

Mann said to preserve the hard-earned peace of the state, anti-social elements and forces inimical to the state must be nabbed and those who take the law in their hands should be dealt with sternly.

