Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 8 (ANI): In a major push for infrastructure development and public service delivery, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has greenlit several high-value projects aimed at upgrading civic infrastructure, road connectivity, and health services across the state.

Under the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), developmental works worth Rs 32.33 crore have been sanctioned. The projects include the construction and upgradation of RCC cover drains and roads in multiple wards of Agartala. These measures are expected to significantly improve urban living standards in the capital city.

In a parallel move to strengthen connectivity in rural and semi-urban areas, the Chief Minister has also approved the maintenance of 27 PMGSY roads across 12 sub-divisions. The total sanctioned cost for this project stands at Rs 55.16 crore, covering a total stretch of 129.5 kilometers.

The sub-divisions that will benefit from this initiative are: Sonamura, Bishalgarh, Teliamura, Mohanpur, Udaipur, Amarpur, Sabroom, Belonia, Ambassa, Kamalpur, Kanchanpur, and Kailashahar.

These development measures underscore the state government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure, bridging the rural-urban divide, and ensuring better quality of life for all citizens through sustained and strategic investments.

CM Saha also presided over over a meeting of the Task Monitoring System at the Secretariat.

"Ensuring effective governance! Today, presided over a meeting of the Task Monitoring System at the Secretariat, where we discussed recent issues and issued directives for necessary actions, in the presence of senior officials," he said in a post on X.(ANI)

